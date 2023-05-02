TAYLOR (KXAN)— If she knew then what she knows now, what would Mrs. Lessie Givens tell herself? What advice would she have for others?

Would she survive the current state of public education, with teachers exiting the industry due to increased stress, politics spilling over into the classroom and what many call unfair compensation?

On National Teacher Appreciation Day, these are questions Reporter Jala Washington is dying to ask Givens ahead of a community celebration on Tuesday honoring Givens for her service inside and outside of the classroom.

She’s known as a ‘Taylor Treasure,’ for shaping, molding and supporting young minds throughout the Taylor Independent School District for 36 years.

You’ll find the now 96-year-old retired teacher among her peers in a senior living community in Taylor.

That’s where what’s being called a ‘life service’ will take place, as she reflects on her journey.

Givens will talk about her life and career teaching second graders.

It all started for her at Taylor ISD’s O.L. Price School, an all-Black school operating before schools were integrated.

Givens would go on to teach on three Taylor ISD campuses after integration, where she is said to have touched countless lives over the years.

Givens’ celebration begins at 2:30 pm.

This story will be updated by Reporter Jala Washington.