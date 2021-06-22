A Refreshing Lemonade Mocktail That The Whole Family Can Enjoy While Supporting Local

Summer is in full swing, and a great way to cool off is with a lemonade. This morning Coleman DeWayne Steagall from Jitters Espresso & Spirits was with us this morning to show us how to make a mocktail called “Love to Lavender Lemonade” with Me & the Bees Lemonade.

Me & the Bees Lemonade was founded in Austin by a teen social entrepreneur when she was just 4 years old. The all natural lemonade is now distributed to all 50 states! This colorful, refreshing mocktail recipe offers a fresh twist for the height of lemonade and lavender season. Lavender grows in profusion in central Texas and now is the season. Bees love lavender and that’s why Me & the Bees loves it too as the company’s mission is to help save the bees. Me & the Bees can be found at H‑E‑B, Whole. Foods, Central Market, Natural Grocers and smaller local shops like Quickie Pickie and Tiny Grocer. For more information visit them online at MeAndTheBees.com.