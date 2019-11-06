A creek monster, a ghost boat and more beckon visitors to Creek Show 2019

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The finishing touches are being applied to the 2019 Waterloo Greenway “Creek Show.” Creek Show invites visitors to walk along Waller Creek at night between 9th and 12th Streets and interact with illuminated art displays as they do. This will be the sixth year of this show’s existence.

As in previous years, six local artists have been selected to affix their pieces to the creek and the walkway around it. These installations range from columns of light that extend up from the creek, to barrels covered in 17,000 recycled hotel toiletries, to a “ghost boat” whose oars move on their own down the creek.

This year, Creek Show also has an addition from the University of Texas at Austin. Around 25 students have worked together to create a “Creek Monster Habitat.” The Creek Monster’s lair is made out of invasive plants gathered from around town, repurposed over a steel frame and dotted with mysterious eyes peeking through.

UT Austin students install Creek Monster Exhibit as part of Creek Show 2019 (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

The event is hosted by the Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, a nonprofit organization who aims to create and maintain an “extraordinary urban park system and a restored Waller Creek” in partnership with the city of Austin.

Creek Show will run from November 7 through November 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. The event is free and kid-friendly. Each night of Creek Show this year will also feature live music performances.