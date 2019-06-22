94-year-old Navy veteran begins new career as a barista

BURLINGTON, North Carolina (NBC News) — While some might retire at age 65, others are just getting started.

One member of the Greatest Generation is wearing a different kind of uniform. This year, Bob Sargent, a World War II veteran decided it was time for a new career.

Bob — who is also a proud Navy man — works at the Salvation Coffee Co.

His granddaughter Karry and grandson Jim started the business less than a year ago. Jim is a disabled vet.

They decided the business needed another barista. They needed “Sarg.”

On retirement, Bob says: “I tried that three times. Didn’t work. I get out of bed in the morning and put my feet on the floor and they want to go.”

Becoming a barista means a new uniform — and a new type of service.

“Makes me feel good useful,” he says.

This Navy man proving to customers — his life’s mission isn’t yet complete.

“I’m just glad to be there and I hope they catch that, you know?”

Sargent was born in 1924 in Michigan. At the age of 17 he joined the Navy.

He was once assigned to the Honor Guard to escort President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the Yalta Conference, a meeting between FDR, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin — the big three WWII ally leaders.