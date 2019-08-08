82 Austin ISD schools will provide free breakfast, lunch to all students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District recently announced it will increase the number of campuses participating in providing free breakfasts and lunches from 43 to 82.

The program is made possible through the Community Eligibility Provision, a federally funded meal program offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“By providing complimentary breakfast and lunch to all students at eligible schools, we are ensuring that every child has the opportunity to come to class well-nourished and ready to learn,” said AISD Food Services and Warehouse Operations Executive Director Anneliese Tanner. “CEP also reduces burdens for both families and school administrators by streamlining paperwork and administrative requirements.”

Schools qualifying to participate in CEP provide breakfast and lunch to all students at no charge.

The following Austin-area schools will participate for the 2019-20 school year:

Elementary Schools: Allison, Andrews, Barrington, Blackshear, Blanton, Blazier, Boone, Brooke, Brown, Campbell, Casey, Cook, Cunningham, Dawson, Galindo, Govalle, Graham, Guerrero-Thompson, Harris, Hart, Houston, Jordan, Joslin, Kocurek, Langford, Linder, McBee, Menchaca, Metz, Norman, Oak Springs, Odom, Ortega, Overton, Padron, Palm, Pecan Springs, Perez, Pickle, Pillow, Pleasant Hill, Reilly, Rodriguez, Sanchez, Sims, St. Elmo, Sunset Valley, Travis Heights, Walnut Creek, Webb Primary, Widen, Williams, Winn, Wooldridge, Wooten and Zavala.

Middle Schools: Bedichek, Burnet, Covington, Dobie, Garcia Young Men’s Leadership Academy, Lively, Martin, Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy, Mendez, Paredes and Webb.

High Schools: Akins, Crockett, Eastside Memorial, Garza Independence, International, LBJ, Navarro, Graduation Preparatory Academy at Navarro, Northeast, Travis and Graduation Preparatory Academy at Travis.

Other Campuses: Alternative Learning Center and Rosedale School.

While meal applications are not submitted at CEP campuses, an income verification form will be required for students who are not directly certified. Directly certified students are those who qualify for free meal benefits without using a household application through state programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. This information will be collected during online enrollment, through the AISD Parent Cloud or a paper form will be provided by schools.

For more information about CEP or free/reduced-price meals, families can call Austin ISD Nutrition and Food Services at (512) 414-0251.