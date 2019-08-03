8-year-old girl survives three-story fall

(WESH/NBC News) — An 8-year-old girl suffered minor injuries when she fell out of a third-story window at an Orange County, Florida hotel Thursday.

Rescuers responded to the Extended Stay America on Palm Parkway around 2 p.m.

“Very fortunate this child was not seriously injured, because of the height of the fall,” Mike Jachles, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

The child is from the United Kingdom and was in Orange County with her sibling and parents.

Rescuers said the girl fell out of a window overlooking a pool deck.

“She apparently fell into some trees or shrubs, or grass something that cushioned that fall because the pool deck was right there and could have been much worse,” Jachles said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2LWQPRj