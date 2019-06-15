San Marcos asks residents for input on sidewalk expansion

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A few days ago, the City of San Marcos asked via Facebook if the city should widen some of its sidewalks.

Social media responded in a usual fashion:

“Biggest waste of funds I’ve seen,” said one commenter.

“There are other areas in the city that need much more improvement than making wider sidewalks…” said another man.

Regardless, the city told KXAN that there is a plan in place to not just expand one or two sidewalks, but a lot of them.

“The sidewalk maintenance and gap-filled program is a program that is established to meet the policy on complete streets to create a well-connected sidewalk network through out the city,” said Sabas Avila, assistant director for transportation in San Marcos.

Avila notes that there is a five-year plan in place to revamp miles of streets and sidewalks in San Marcos.

“We looked at where are the areas that people are walking to or from and those include places like grocery stores, schools, and bus stops, low income housing.”

This is one of many efforts to keep up with the rapid growth of San Marcos.

The city — just south of Austin is the seat of Hays County — is ranked as the fourth fastest-growing county in the country, according to the US Census data.

The plan has started on Belvin Street in the western part of the city.

Avila says the plan is not concrete, so if anyone wanted to give input to the city on where sidewalks could use the most up keeping, call them at (512) 393-8036.

For other information on the sidewalk plan itself, click here.