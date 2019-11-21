Live Now
55th annual Austin Trail of Lights announces music line-up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Trail of Lights has announced the Live and the Trail music lineup for this year’s exhibit.

The Live at the Trail program will consist of over 50 performances including:

  • Jackie Venson
  • Alesia Lani
  • Wood & Wire
  • 36th Infantry Division Band
  • Croy and the Boys
  • Emily Gimble
  • Nakia
  • Funky Uncle Santa featuring Greyhounds
  • Snizz

The full entertainment lineup can be seen on the Trail of Lights website.

This year’s exhibit will offer “Trail of Flights,” providing guests with wine flights from premium wine selections. The Trail of Flights wine bar will be open every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Trail of Lights is free to the public on seven out of 14 nights and all nights are free admission for children 11 and under.

