40 WWII veterans and 41 Austin-area students to visit National WWII Museum in New Orleans

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of 41 students from the Austin-area will accompany 40 WWII veterans on a trip from ABIA to New Orleans Wednesday morning.

Their destination is the National WWII Museum.

Students arriving at ABIA. (KXAN Photo)

The 17th “Soaring Valor” flight is made possible by a partnership between the Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines. Representatives from each group will hold a special sendoff ceremony for the students and vets before they take off from ABIA.

RELATED: ABIA is known for providing flights to veterans

The foundation sponsors a historian to collect stories from the veterans at the museum. They do this in light of the statistic that “348 WWII veterans pass away each day,” per their website. “Fewer than 500,000 are still with us.”

For more information on the National WWII Museum, visit their website here.