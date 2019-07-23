300 acre wildfire in Llano County mostly contained, crews still working

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A wildfire that began around 5 p.m. Saturday is mostly contained as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Llano County Emergency Management.

At about 1:45 p.m., Llano County Emergency Management Coordinator Gilbert Bennett said the blaze located one mile off Highway 16 on County Road 413 was mostly contained and the forestry service was on location to help “mop” up the fire, or put out spot fires as they saw them. Bennett says that no livestock or structures are in danger because of the fire.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is estimated to be 300 acres.

Bennett said bulldozers are cleaning up the south edge of the perimeter and Llano County is currently trying to find brush trucks from other areas to help contain it. Over the past few days, crews have had a problem gaining control of the fire because as temperatures would rise, the fire kept getting re-lit, Bennett said.