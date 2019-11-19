’21st Century racism’: AISD’s equity officer says school closures target minority students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fireworks broke out during Monday night’s meeting of the Austin ISD school board, as the board prepares to vote on whether or not to close several local schools.

AISD’s Equity Officer Stephanie Hawley gave a fiery speech talking about what she feels are inequities in the district’s plan to close four schools, saying that the map of closures is “a map of what 21 Century racism looks like.”

The possible closures in question are a proposal for Mets, Sims, and Pease elementaries to close, while Brooke Elementary is still up for consideration.

Three of the four schools are on Austin’s east side, while Pease is downtown.

During her passionate speech, which was met with bursts of applause, Hawley explained that she hadn’t found documentation or satisfactory reasons for the schools selected to possibly close.

“I’m an old teacher,” said Hawley. “And I need to see your work. And I didn’t see it.”

The district cited poor facilities scores and declining enrollment as two reasons behind the closures. Under the proposed plan, students from Sims will now go to Norman, students from Metz will now go to Sanchez, students from Pease will go to the Zavala campus and operate as a separate school within the building, and students from Brooke will go to either Govalle or Linder, depending on which side of Lady Bird Lake they live on.

Hawley says she’s heard different data and different stories regarding the proposed closures, but she says whatever the process was, it was flawed.

“This is what well-meaning racism looks like,” said Hawley. “I believe we can do better.”

Conversely, in a September panel discussion, the school board said that the proposals actually aimed to combat systemic inequality.

Hawley said that the district needs to have more contact with the communities it’s disrupting, adding that the district has the ability to “bring humility to this process.”

In September, AISD staff released a plan that called for 12 schools to close. District staff said all schools on that original list are still under consideration, adding the community conversations around closures are expected to resume in January.

The district says the closures and consolidations will allow it to save $3,783,000.