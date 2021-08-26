2 Austin businesses getting $10K from Yelp on ‘Make It Happen Day’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It has been a rough year for many, and that is why Yelp is declaring Thursday “Make It Happen Day.”

The popular online company known for business reviews and recommendations is donating $10,000 to five businesses across the state of Texas, and two of those businesses are right here in Austin.

House Park Bar-B-Que, which has the oldest barbeque pit in Austin, burned down last year. Owner Matt Sullivan says the fire — coupled with struggles from the pandemic — have made for a challenging time, but as one of the recipients of the Yelp fund, he’s optimistic about getting the restaurant open again in 2022.

“We haven’t been able to make a penny here and it has been eight months and we haven’t even started rebuilding, but hopefully that starts in the next week or two,” Sullivan said. “So this donation couldn’t come at a better time and it really does put a giant smile on my face and makes me feel so blessed.”

Austin Pets Alive! is also getting $10,000. The shelter for animals has been dealing with an influx of dogs and cats during the pandemic and they need to make some repairs to their facility.

“We can use the funds to improve our facilities and make it a lot better for the people who work there as well as the pets,” said Colleen Ketchum, Austin Pets Alive! events specialist.

It’s not just businesses getting the boost though as 50 Texans from across the state will also have a chance to win $1,000 toward their home projects.

“We have been hit with a lot after COVID we had winter storm Uri and people have just been hit left and right with things that are out of their control so we wanted to relieve everyone a little bit,” said Katie Burbank with Yelp.

Yelp says they randomly picked both the local businesses.

Yelp partnered with Brooklyn Decker, who used to live in Austin, to spread the word about the fund. Anyone who needs repairs to their home can apply online Thursday for a chance to receive $1,000.