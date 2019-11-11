1,240 stories: UT’s ‘Voces’ project marks 20 years of cataloging Latino veterans’ lives

Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez, director of the Voces Oral History Project. looks at photos someone found at a garage sale and sent to the project for preservation. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the early 1990s, Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez went looking for books about Latinos who served in World War II; she couldn’t find any, “not a single book,” so she decided to write her own.

Rivas-Rodriguez was a journalist for the Dallas Morning News at the time, and she came to a realization that would guide the next two decades of her career.

“I think that Latinos and Latinas have been ignored by a lot of historians,” she told KXAN in her office at the University of Texas at Austin’s Moody College of Communication.

This weekend, Rivas-Rodriguez celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Voces Oral History Project, a growing catalog of Latino voices, images and artifacts she started in 1999 as a UT journalism professor.

The project now contains more than 1,240 stories from veterans, activists and community leaders across the country, spanning three wars and decades of advocacy.

“There’s no way that I could have possibly have imagined what we are today.”

She set out to “create the primary source material and create the books,” she said, so that the next time someone wants to write about our nation’s history, they have the resources to write a fuller account.

“It’s important for all of us to understand that Latinos have been here for a very long time,” she said, “and we’ve made important contributions to our country and to our communities.”

