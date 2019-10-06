1 adult, 3 teens accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles, stealing cars in Kyle

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle police have arrested three teens and an adult accused of committing multiple car burglaries and stealing two vehicles on Saturday night.

A Facebook post Sunday said the department was still getting reports of incidents involving vehicles as people woke up to discover what happened.

Police say observant neighbors helped stop the suspects, but the department was still receiving calls about stolen items found in the streets in the morning.

The post reminded residents to check vehicles, remove valuables and lock all car doors at night.