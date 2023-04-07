AUSTIN (KXAN) – Spring has sprung! And though Friday was dreary, KXAN meteorologists are forecasting a mild, partly cloudy Easter – perfect for hunting down colorful treat-filled eggs left, in theory, by a large, cartoonish rabbit.

If you’ve got kiddos who are keen to hunt down some eggs – or you’re an adult who still likes to partake in the celebration (I’m not here to judge!) – here is a list of some egg-celent Easter egg hunt opportunities around the area:

Houston-Tillotson University

Where? Houston-Tillotson University at 900 Chicon Street, Austin, TX 78702.

When? From 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

How much? Free!

This Easter celebration invites children of all ages for the 17th annual easter egg hunt at the University. Keeping with the University theme, children have the opportunity to win a $500 scholarship prize egg, prize eggs for school supplies and eggs with candy and coins.

Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt at the Fairmont Austin

Where? Fairmont Austin at 101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701.

When? Sunday, April 9. Brunch Seating from 10:00 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. and Egg Hunt from 11:30 a.m. or 3:00 p.m

How much? $50-$140 a person

This brunch may be on the spendier side but comes with a “luxurious” brunch buffet, a petting zoo and an easter egg hunt for the kids.

Austin Zoo Easter Egg Hunt

Where? Austin Zoo at 10808 Rawhide Trail, Austin, TX 78736.

When? Saturday, April 8. Hunt starts promptly at 8:45 a.m.

How much? $7.50 each for non-members and $5.00 each for zoo members.

The price of entry for the hunt also comes with a free Austin Zoo visit after the event, according to the Austin Zoo website.

Egg Hunt and Duck Derby

Where? Healing horse ranch at 10014 FM973, Manor, TX 78653.

When? Saturday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m.

How much? Free!

The Healing with Horses Ranch Duck Derby is a rubber duck race that raises funds for operation ranch operations. Reserve your timeslot to hunt for candy and toy-filled Easter eggs through the trail system.

Easter-eggstravaganza by Fareground

Where? Fareground Austin at 111 Congress Avenue Plaza Level Austin, TX 78701.

When? Saturday, April 8, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

How much? Free!

Why? Easter!

This event will have a children’s Easter egg hunt, brunch specials, and face painting.