PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Typhoon Texas Austin said it would host a “Grown-Up Getaway” exclusively for those ages 21 and up. The event is expected to run from 7-10 p.m. Aug. 4.

The waterpark said the evening would be for grown-ups to enjoy its attractions, as well as live music by the wave pool.

According to Typhoon Texas, tickets for the event are $29.99 per person or free for 2023 season pass holders ages 21 and up. Tickets can only be purchased by adult guests online, so the park said no tickets would be sold at the ticket window.

“Tickets are limited and, as always, entry into the park will not be granted once the waterpark reaches its maximum occupancy for the event,” the waterpark said.

A government-issued ID is required at entry, according to the waterpark.

Typhoon Texas said each purchased ticket included a choice of three-piece chicken tenders, a burger basket or a pizza slice. Season pass holders are able to add a meal band for $10 at the ticket window. The waterpark said everyone in attendance could purchase discounted, all-you-can-drink cups for $11.99.

The waterpark is located at 18500 SH 130 North Service Road in Pflugerville. Typhoon Texas officials added it offers free on-site parking, tubes and life jackets.