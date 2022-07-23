AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Austin’s parks and the Greenbelt are wonderful places for a short adventure, Central Texas offers a number of exciting destinations for thrill-seekers and nature lovers.

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

Enchanted Rock provides a variety of climbing options, as well as camp sites and a number of hiking trails. The summit has an unparalleled view of Texas’ Hill Country and be accessed by hiking or climbing.

Pedernales Falls State Park

The park is home to an endangered bird, the golden-cheeked warbler. It also has several camping and hiking options. When the water level is high enough, visitors can swim, tube, canoe, kayak and paddleboard on the river.

Lake Travis Zipline & Waterloo Adventures

Lake Travis is a popular place for boating, but two companies offer different ways to experience the lake. Lake Travis Zipline Adventures offers a three-hour tour over the lake and Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures has a floating obstacle course.

