AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin prides itself on its extensive list of outdoor activities, but what do you do when it rains?
It doesn’t happen too often, but when it does, you can be at a loss for things to do. The good news? KXAN is here to help.
Discover
Museums & Art
- Thinkery — an interactive children’s museum with 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor activities designed to let children and families learn through play
- Blanton Museum of Art — an art collection for the city of Austin with more than 21,000 works, ranging from ancient Greek pottery to abstract expressionism
- Bullock Museum — the official history museum for the State of Texas
- Mexic-Arte Museum — a museum filled with education programs, exhibitions and collections of Mexican, Latino and Latin American art and culture
- Harry Ransom Center — a humanities research center at The University of Texas at Austin to help deepen the understanding and appreciation of literature, photography, film, art and the performing arts
- Wonderspaces — a curation of art installations with regular changes to the artwork lineup
- Museum of Ice Cream — go to eat and learn about anything and everything surrounding ice cream
- Museum Of The Weird — a museum featuring an array of curios & oddities
Shopping
- Barton Creek Mall — one of Austin’s only indoor malls
- Uncommon Objects — a quirky shop featuring an eclectic array of antiques
- Austin Antique Mall — a large selection of antique and vintage memorabilia featuring more than 100 dealers
- Go thrifting — There are several places to thift in Austin. Take your pick using the link!
Play
Roller Skating
- Austin Roller Rink — 11600 Menchaca Road, Ste. 101, Austin
- Playland Skate Center — 8822 McCann Drive, Austin
Bowling
- Highland Lanes — 8909 Burnet Road, Austin
- Westgate Lanes — 2701 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin
- Union Underground — 2247 Guadalupe St., Austin
- Austin Saengerrunde — 1607 San Jacinto St., Austin
- PINSTACK — 500 W. Canyon Ridge Drive, Austin
- Bull & Bowl — 501 W. 6th St., Ste. 200, Austin
Arcades
- Pinballz — 8940 Research Blvd., Austin
- Cidercade — 600 E. Riverside Drive, Austin
- Arcade UFO — 3101 Speedway, Austin
Laser Tag
- Blazer Tag — 1701 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin
Karaoke
- Austin Karaoke — 6808 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin
Games
- Punch Bowl Social — 522 Congress Ave., Austin
- Vigilante Gaming Bar — 7010 Easy Wind Drive, Ste. 150, Austin
- Smash ATX — 213 W. 5th St., Austin
- The Escape Game — 405 Red River St., Austin
Relax & _____
Unwind
Drink
- Go to a wine tasting
- Attend a brewery tour
- Visit a local coffee shop
Read
- Austin Central Library — 710 W. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
- BookPeople — 603 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin
- LBJ Presidential Library — 2313 Red River St., Austin
Sweat
Yoga
- Black Swan Yoga — several locations accross Austin
Climbing
Off the ground at..
- Sky Candy — 1023 Springdale Road, Ste. 8A, Austin
- iFLY Austin — 13265 U.S. Hwy. 183, Hwy Ste. A, Austin
Indoor Ranges
- Country Archery — 8121 Research Blvd., Austin
- Indoor gun ranges
Train
- Austin Ninjas — locations in Austin and Cedar Park
Rage
- The Breaking Point Austin — 12233 N. FM 620, Ste. N 109, Austin
- Axe Throwing — several different locations across the city
Dance
- The Broken Spoke — 3201 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
Watch
Local Cinemas
- Alamo Drafthouse — several locations across Austin
- Violet Crown Cinema — 434 W. 2nd St., Austin
Performance Theaters
- Zach Theater — 202 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
Want To Stay At Home?
Try:
- A new recipe
- Playing games with friends (card games, board games, video games, etc.)
- Having a movie marathon