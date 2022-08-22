AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin prides itself on its extensive list of outdoor activities, but what do you do when it rains?

It doesn’t happen too often, but when it does, you can be at a loss for things to do. The good news? KXAN is here to help.

Discover

Museums & Art

  • Thinkery — an interactive children’s museum with 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor activities designed to let children and families learn through play
  • Blanton Museum of Art — an art collection for the city of Austin with more than 21,000 works, ranging from ancient Greek pottery to abstract expressionism
  • Bullock Museum — the official history museum for the State of Texas
  • Mexic-Arte Museum — a museum filled with education programs, exhibitions and collections of Mexican, Latino and Latin American art and culture
  • Harry Ransom Center — a humanities research center at The University of Texas at Austin to help deepen the understanding and appreciation of literature, photography, film, art and the performing arts
  • Wonderspaces — a curation of art installations with regular changes to the artwork lineup
  • Museum of Ice Cream — go to eat and learn about anything and everything surrounding ice cream
  • Museum Of The Weird — a museum featuring an array of curios & oddities

Shopping

  • Barton Creek Mall — one of Austin’s only indoor malls
  • Uncommon Objects — a quirky shop featuring an eclectic array of antiques
  • Austin Antique Mall — a large selection of antique and vintage memorabilia featuring more than 100 dealers
  • Go thrifting — There are several places to thift in Austin. Take your pick using the link!

Play

Roller Skating

Bowling

Arcades

Laser Tag

Karaoke

Games

Relax & _____

Unwind

Drink

Read

Sweat

Yoga

Climbing

Off the ground at..

  • Sky Candy — 1023 Springdale Road, Ste. 8A, Austin
  • iFLY Austin — 13265 U.S. Hwy. 183, Hwy Ste. A, Austin

Indoor Ranges

Train

Rage

Dance

Watch

Local Cinemas

Performance Theaters

Want To Stay At Home?

Try:

  • A new recipe
  • Playing games with friends (card games, board games, video games, etc.)
  • Having a movie marathon