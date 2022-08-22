Rain falls over the city of Austin on Aug. 18, 2022, as seen from the KXAN Austonian camera. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin prides itself on its extensive list of outdoor activities, but what do you do when it rains?

It doesn’t happen too often, but when it does, you can be at a loss for things to do. The good news? KXAN is here to help.

Discover

Museums & Art

Thinkery — an interactive children’s museum with 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor activities designed to let children and families learn through play

Blanton Museum of Art — an art collection for the city of Austin with more than 21,000 works, ranging from ancient Greek pottery to abstract expressionism

Bullock Museum — the official history museum for the State of Texas

Mexic-Arte Museum — a museum filled with education programs, exhibitions and collections of Mexican, Latino and Latin American art and culture

Harry Ransom Center — a humanities research center at The University of Texas at Austin to help deepen the understanding and appreciation of literature, photography, film, art and the performing arts

Wonderspaces — a curation of art installations with regular changes to the artwork lineup

Museum of Ice Cream — go to eat and learn about anything and everything surrounding ice cream

Museum Of The Weird — a museum featuring an array of curios & oddities

Shopping

Barton Creek Mall — one of Austin’s only indoor malls

Uncommon Objects — a quirky shop featuring an eclectic array of antiques

Austin Antique Mall — a large selection of antique and vintage memorabilia featuring more than 100 dealers

Go thrifting — There are several places to thift in Austin. Take your pick using the link!

Play

Roller Skating

Austin Roller Rink — 11600 Menchaca Road, Ste. 101, Austin

Playland Skate Center — 8822 McCann Drive, Austin

Bowling

Arcades

Pinballz — 8940 Research Blvd., Austin

Cidercade — 600 E. Riverside Drive, Austin

Arcade UFO — 3101 Speedway, Austin

Laser Tag

Blazer Tag — 1701 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin

Karaoke

Austin Karaoke — 6808 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Games

Relax & _____

Unwind

Drink

Read

Austin Central Library — 710 W. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

BookPeople — 603 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin

LBJ Presidential Library — 2313 Red River St., Austin

Sweat

Yoga

Black Swan Yoga — several locations accross Austin

Climbing

Off the ground at..

Sky Candy — 1023 Springdale Road, Ste. 8A, Austin

iFLY Austin — 13265 U.S. Hwy. 183, Hwy Ste. A, Austin

Indoor Ranges

Train

Austin Ninjas — locations in Austin and Cedar Park

Rage

The Breaking Point Austin — 12233 N. FM 620, Ste. N 109, Austin

Axe Throwing — several different locations across the city

Dance

The Broken Spoke — 3201 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Watch

Local Cinemas

Alamo Drafthouse — several locations across Austin

Violet Crown Cinema — 434 W. 2nd St., Austin

Performance Theaters

Zach Theater — 202 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Want To Stay At Home?

Try: