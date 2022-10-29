CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) – Cooler weather is settling in and fall events are in full swing. Check out these fun, Fall activities and things to do over Halloween weekend in Central Texas.

10/29: Saturday

UNDEAD: Haunted House of Dances has two performances Saturday—one at 6:30 p.m. and the other at 8:30 p.m. The show is an adults-only Halloween show at the Spider House Ballroom, 2908 Fruth St.

Boo & Brew is a live-music event with face painting and balloon art and vendor booths. The event is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at The Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd.

The Brew Paul’s Drag Show: Halloween Edition starts at sundown with multiple performers. There will also be a costume contest with prizes for three winners.

There will be a concert at the George Washington Carver Museum at 6:30 p.m. performed by the Austin Civic Wind Ensemble.

The Viva la Vida Festival and Parade are hosted by the Mexic-Arte Museum until 6 p.m. The event has hands-on art activities, artist demonstrations, traditional foods, local artists and retail booths, a low-rider exhibition and live performances throughout the day.

Tricks, Treats and Trails at McKinney Roughs Nature Park is a Halloweekend event with a pumpkin patch, trick-or-treat trail, s’mores and more. Saturday’s event is from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Film Alley Bastrop will host a free Halloween Costume Contest from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

10/30: Sunday

Spooky Screen on the Green will feature a viewing of the movie Hocus Pocus at 8 p.m. at Fareground Austin, 111 Congress Ave.

The Neill-Cochran House Museum has a free Halloween Carnival from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Eventgoers are encouraged to wear costumes, and children can enjoy a Trunk-or-Treat, bouncy house, corn husk doll-making and scavenger hunts.

Tricks, Treats and Trails at McKinney Roughs Nature Park returns for its second day with a pumpkin patch, trick-or-treat trail, s’mores and more. Sunday’s event is from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

10/31: Monday

The Bastrop Museum & Visitor Center has a free Halloween Storytime & Scavenger Hunt starting at 10:30 a.m. Costumes are encouraged but optional.

Seasonal events

Barton Hill Farm, located just outside of Austin, opened its Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze for weekends until Nov. 6. Tickets are still available for the remaining weekends.

The Whispering Pines Harvest Festival in Bastrop is also open for seasonal activities, such as hayrides and a pumpkin patch. The outdoor event costs $10 per person.

A Dia De Los Muertos event at the Bastrop Museum & Visitor Center will be available to the public until Nov. 5. The event is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Into something a bit spookier?

Haunted ATX has various mobile tours available for the Austin area.

Austin Ghost Tours also hosts walking tours in the Austin and San Marcos area.

Scream Hollow, just south of Bastrop, has several haunted attractions and trails available.

House of Torment, located in northeast Austin, has a variety of haunted houses open, as well as axe throwing and escape games.

Ghost City Tours has a Haunted Pub Crawl, with tickets starting at $29.99 for people 21 and over. The pub crawl goes through the city’s most haunted pubs and restaurants.