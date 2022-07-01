AUSTIN (KXAN) — Looking for something different to do in town this weekend? Here’s a list of hidden gem attractions in the Austin area.
Most of these things to do are within an hour’s drive of the city.
Go on a drive-thru safari
Here are six safari tours or walkable zoos in the Central Texas area. Some require advance reservations.
- Austin Zoo: 10808 Rawhide Trail, Austin
- Capital of Texas Zoo: 376 Jenkins Road, Cedar Creek
- Exotic Resort Zoo: 5 Zoo Trail, Johnson City
- Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch: 6515 Natural Bridge Caverns Road, San Antonio
- Sanctuary Serengeti: 250 Plum Church Road, West Point
- Topsey Exotic Ranch: 945 CR 118, Copperas Cove
Visit the “Rhinory”
As a winery with rhinos, the Rhinory serves wine and runs a rhino conservatory in Fredericksburg. Guests can meet Blake, the Southern White Rhino, at the unique winery.
Sleep next to giraffes and see them up-close
Longneck Manor in Fredericksburg offers daily tours for its rhinos and giraffes and a unique experience to sleep in the giraffe barn. The zoo’s suite is already booked through 2023, so guests should plan their stay starting in 2024.
This story is part of a KXAN series highlighting Central Texas activities — you can see our full list on our “Central Texas Things to Do” page. Do you have an idea of something we should profile? Email us at reportit@kxan.com.