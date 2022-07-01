AUSTIN (KXAN) — Looking for something different to do in town this weekend? Here’s a list of hidden gem attractions in the Austin area.

Most of these things to do are within an hour’s drive of the city.

Go on a drive-thru safari

Here are six safari tours or walkable zoos in the Central Texas area. Some require advance reservations.

Austin Zoo: 10808 Rawhide Trail, Austin

Capital of Texas Zoo: 376 Jenkins Road, Cedar Creek

Exotic Resort Zoo: 5 Zoo Trail, Johnson City

Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch: 6515 Natural Bridge Caverns Road, San Antonio

Sanctuary Serengeti: 250 Plum Church Road, West Point

Topsey Exotic Ranch: 945 CR 118, Copperas Cove

Visit the “Rhinory”

As a winery with rhinos, the Rhinory serves wine and runs a rhino conservatory in Fredericksburg. Guests can meet Blake, the Southern White Rhino, at the unique winery.

Sleep next to giraffes and see them up-close

Longneck Manor in Fredericksburg offers daily tours for its rhinos and giraffes and a unique experience to sleep in the giraffe barn. The zoo’s suite is already booked through 2023, so guests should plan their stay starting in 2024.

