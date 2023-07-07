People on the Hike and Bike trail on April 16, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you are one of the 5 million visitors who hit the hike and bike trail around Lady Bird Lake every year, then you are likely looking for the best spots on the trail to cool off.

“The best place to sit down, cool off and get away from the heat is under Mopac bridge and Lou Neff Point,” said Jonatan Salinas the Ecological Restoration Coordinator with The Trail Conservancy.

Part of Salinas’ job is to make sure the 10-mile trail has enough areas and amenities to keep people safe in the heat.

“It is very, very important. If there’s no areas for individuals to rest and cool off that can lead to a lot of heat-related illnesses,” said Salinas.

That’s why he recommends cooling off in the water on kayaks and paddleboards but says there is a right way to get to the lake.

“It’s best to enter the lake at a formal access point to not cause any further erosion around the trail,” said Salinas.

Austin high boat ramp, Auditorium Shores and of course, the Festival Beach boat ramp are all safe ways to access the water.

Water Fountains are also placed along the trail, said Salinas.

“We’re focused on keeping those water fountains up and running all the time,” said Salinas.