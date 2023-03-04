AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spring is a great time for activities — indoors and out — and Central Texas has plenty to offer.

From South by Southwest to strawberry picking, here’s a list of events and things to do in and around Austin this spring (mostly in chronological order):

The annual music, film, and interactive conference and festival kicks off on March 10 and lasts until the 19th in downtown Austin.

The Red Headed Stranger and a lineup of over 35 acts will perform at the 11th annual Luck Reunion March 16 at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood.

The event will also include food experiences, local artists and merchandise.

Willie Nelson and Family, Spoon, Ethel Cain, Sir Woman, Devon Gilfillian and Shane Smith & The Saints are a few names announced in this year’s lineup.

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower center will be staying open late (until 8 p.m.) every Tuesday from March 21-May 9.

There will be live music from local musicians, food trucks and take-and-walk adult beverages available for purchase each week.

Tuesday Twilights are included with regular garden admission. Reservations are encouraged and become available seven days in advance.

Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini announced in November the awards show would move to Austin in 2023.

The awards will be live from the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, with Ballerini and Kane Brown hosting.

The Moody Center tweeted Feb. 28 that presale for tickets starts Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Watch the official sport of Texas in the state’s capital city March 10-25. Rodeo Austin hosts one of America’s top ProRodeos each year with competitions, a carnival and fair, shopping, food, and more.

The World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play returns to the Austin Country Club March 22-26. Tickets are on sale now.

The three-day race weekend at Circuit of the Americas will feature all three of NASCAR’s National Series with Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck races.

The Echopark Automotive Grand Prix, a stock car race first introduced in 2021, will be held on Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m.

There will be events all weekend, starting Friday, March 24. Tickets are available online.

The 95th annual ABC Kite Fest will be held at Zilker Park on April 1 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There are activities all day, including the traditional kite-flying contest and showcase and MossFest, a children’s music concert.

The two-day event features vendors showcasing food and culture from all over Asia. It’ll be held March 31-April 1 from 4-10 p.m. both days.

The Austin Urban Cultural Fest said it’s the biggest festival for R&B, Soul and Funk in Central Texas. It’ll be held on April 1 at Vic Mathias Park starting at noon. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $75.

Fusebox Festival, founded by a group of artists in 2005, is a hybrid arts festival that features words of art in theater, dance, film, music, literature, visual and culinary arts.

It’s a five-day festival taking place April 12-16 in venues and locations all over the city. There will be hundreds of local, national and international artists.

The annual comedy festival takes place April 12-23 and will feature over 100 comics across more than 10 venues in Austin. Badges for the festival are on sale now.

Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers are just two of the names who were listed on the lineup when it was first announced. Even more talent was added later, including names like Leslie Jones and Jenny Slate.

Four-day festival featuring Americana/Roots music, camping and more family fun in Dale, Texas.

The festival will be held April 20-23. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $60.

There will be three days of “red poppy fun” in Georgetown the last weekend of April.

It kicks off Friday, April 28 with live music, food vendors and artisan booths. There will be a Poppy Parade and Car Show on Saturday, then more food and arts, as well as a Fun Zone for kids.

Sunday will close out the fest with an artisan market, pet parade and more live music until the festival ends at 5 p.m.

A three-day festival April 28-30 features an “international slate of psych rock, dream pop and indie rock, with a nod to the 1960s golden era and an eye toward the future.“

Tickets are available online.

The Blanton Museum of Art at The University of Texas at Austin plans to unveil its new grounds and slate of programming with a grand opening celebration this spring.

The Blanton Museum of Art will celebrate the renovated space on Saturday, May 13 from 2-3 p.m.

Miscellaneous

If you want to get a little Vitamin D or cardio — or both at the same time — there are plenty of outdoorsy activities around Central Texas as well.

You could go hike at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, which is a 1 hour and 45 minute drive from downtown Austin, or visit Pedernales Falls State Park for hiking, camping, and potentially river activities — water levels permitting. The park is about an hour drive from downtown Austin.

Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls allows people to come and pick their own strawberries and tulips each spring. It’s a little over an hour drive from downtown Austin.

If you’re a sports fan, you could visit Q2 Stadium for an Austin FC matches. Upcoming matches being held at home this spring include the following dates: March 4, March 14, March 25, April 15, April 29, May 13, May 20, May 31, and more over the rest of the season.

If you’re looking for even more events to keep yourself busy, there is an events list on austintexas.org.

This story is part of a KXAN series highlighting Central Texas activities — you can see our full list on our “Central Texas Things to Do” page. Do you have an idea of something we should profile? Email us at reportit@kxan.com.