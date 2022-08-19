Reimers Ranch 23610 Hamilton Road, Dripping Springs

~40-50 minutes from Austin

Cost: $3-5

7 a.m. to civil twilight daily

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Hill Country is known for its wondrous natural beauty, and Milton Reimers Ranch Park is one of many Travis County parklands enchanting thrill seekers within Central Texas.

Located off Hamilton Road in Dripping Springs, Reimers Ranch features an astronomy observatory, equestrian trail riding, hiking, biking trails, rock climbing and swimming. With more than 2,400 acres on site, the park is open every day from 7 a.m. to civil twilight.

Reimers Ranch includes “almost 3 miles of continuous frontage along the Pedernales River” and is Travis County’s largest parkland acquisition, according to the Travis County Parks Department. (Travis County Photo)

Reimers Ranch includes “almost 3 miles of continuous frontage along the Pedernales River” and is Travis County’s largest parkland acquisition, according to the Travis County Parks Department. (Travis County Photo)

Reimers Ranch includes “almost 3 miles of continuous frontage along the Pedernales River” and is Travis County’s largest parkland acquisition, according to the Travis County Parks Department. (Travis County Photo)

Reimers Ranch includes “almost 3 miles of continuous frontage along the Pedernales River” and is Travis County’s largest parkland acquisition, according to the Travis County Parks Department. (Travis County Photo)

Reimers Ranch includes “almost 3 miles of continuous frontage along the Pedernales River” and is Travis County’s largest parkland acquisition, according to the Travis County Parks Department. (Travis County Photo)

Reimers Ranch includes “almost 3 miles of continuous frontage along the Pedernales River” and is Travis County’s largest parkland acquisition, according to the Travis County Parks Department. (Travis County Photo)

Situated in western Travis County, Reimers Ranch includes “almost 3 miles of continuous frontage along the Pedernales River” and is Travis County’s largest parkland acquisition, according to the Travis County Parks Department. More than 18 miles of trails cut through the park’s landscape.

While beloved in the Austin region, Reimers Ranch has gained international acclaim. On Nov. 9, 2021, Reimers Ranch was named an “International Dark Sky Park” by the International Dark Sky Association. Parks named to this designation are known for their significantly starry night skies that are protected for natural, educational and public enjoyment.

This story is part of a KXAN series highlighting Central Texas activities — you can see our full list on our “Central Texas Things to Do” page. Do you have an idea of something we should profile? Email us at reportit@kxan.com.