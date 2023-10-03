AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s pumpkin picking season, and several pumpkin patches and fall festivals are underway across the Austin area.

From pumpkin picking to hayrides to apple cannons, here’s a roundup of some Central Texas pumpkin patches.

Crowe’s Nest Farm Fest

The festival in Manor features a pumpkin patch, hayrides, barrel rides, live music, a snake show, barn animals and more. The festival is open on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29.

The fall festival is located at 10300 Taylor Lane, Manor. Tickets range from $5 to $15 based on age.

Bethany Lutheran Church

The church’s pumpkin patch will open Oct. 13 and close Oct. 29 or as long as supplies last, according to its Facebook page.

The church is located at 3701 W. Slaughter Lane Austin.

SoCo Pumpkin Patch

The pumpkin patch will open Oct. 16 at Christ Lutheran Church in south Austin. It will stay open through Oct. 31 or whenever pumpkins sell out.

The church is located at 212 E. Monroe St., Austin.

Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival

The festival runs through Oct. 29 and has a variety of games, activities, attractions and food. Each weekend also has a different theme such as scarecrow disco and butterfly jubilee.

The Dripping Springs festival is located at 419 Founders Park Road, Dripping Springs. Tickets are $15 per person. Some activities have an added cost.

Elgin Christmas Tree Farm

The Elgin farm’s pumpkin patch is open on weekends in October and features photo ops, a hay maze, petting zoo and inflatables. Food and drink are also for sale.

The farm is located at 120 Natures Way, Elgin. Entry fees are $10 per person over age 2.

Indian Springs Ranch

The pumpkin patch in Manchaca includes fall photo-ops, exotic animals, face painting and food vendors among other activities.

Indian Springs Ranch is located at 403 Elm View Way, Manchaca. Tickets are $8 on Thursdays and Fridays and $16 on weekends.

Mama Mary’s Farm

The farm in Creedmoor features hay rides, a zip line, an animal barn, apple cannon guns and, of course, a pumpkin patch. The fall event runs through Nov. 12.

The pumpkin patch is located at 5701 Williamson Road, Creedmoor. Ticket prices vary by age and date.

Pumpkin Nights at Pioneer Farms

Pumpkin Nights features a walking patch with a Forbidden City, a Pirates Cove and other lands. The event runs through Oct. 30.

Pioneer Farms is located at 10621 Pioneer Farms Drive, Austin. Ticket prices vary for adults and children on weekday or weekend days.

Sweet Berry Farm

The Marble Falls pumpkin patch is open through Nov. 5. The patch also includes mazes, a hayride, pumpkin painting, scarecrow stuffing, a barrel trail and other activities.

The farm is located at 1801 FM 1980, Marble Falls. Prices range by activity.

Sweet Eats Adventure Farm

The pumpkin patch in Georgetown runs through Nov. 12. Guests can enjoy a pumpkin patch, corn maze, petting zoo, wagon rides and more fall activities.

Sweet Eats Adventure Farm is located at 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. Tickets range from $19.95 to $24.95.

Tarrytown UMC

The church’s pumpkin patch is open through Oct. 31 for pumpkin purchases and photos.

The church is located at 2601 Exposition Boulevard, Austin.

Texas Pumpkin Fest

The festival in Leander runs through Oct. 29 and has pumpkins, gourds, train rides, axe throwing, rock climbing, face painting and many more activities.

The Texas Pumpkin Fest is at 8760 FM 2243, Leander. Tickets are $10 on Thursdays and $13 on Fridays through Sundays.

Know of a pumpkin patch not on our list? Let us know at reportit@kxan.com.