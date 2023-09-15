AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pumpkin Nights is expected to return to Austin on Sept. 21 and run through Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Tickets for the event are now available online for purchase. Early bird tickets for adults start at $16. According to event organizers, there would not be walk-up ticket sales.

The event’s venue is Pioneer Farms, located at 10621 Pioneer Farms Drive in northeast Austin, just east of Interstate 35.

“At PUMPKIN NIGHTS, you will venture along a half-mile walking path, where you’ll discover the Forbidden City, a Pirate’s Cove, and more fantastical lands built using over 5,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. The celebration continues with entertainment and games in The Village, our festival area,” event organizers said.

According to organizers, Pumpkin Nights was founded in 2016 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds but has since spread to many cities across the US.