LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — Eight white domes emerge from a clearing in the trees atop a hill south of Lago Vista, offering unusual accommodations for a getaway with views of the Texas Hill Country.

Udoscape Eco-Glamping Resort 19508 Boggy Ford Road, Lago Vista

~1 hour from Austin

Cost: $200-$300/night

The Udoscape Eco-Glamping Resort, located at 19508 Boggy Ford Rd. in Lago Vista, rents out these rounded canvas pods that each have a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, loft space, sitting area and individual hot tubs. Only adults are allowed to stay there, though. Karen Ruedas, the resort manager, said that makes the accommodations a place where friends or couples can go to enjoy somewhere scenic without roughing it entirely.

“I would say it’s a really great spot for people who like the camping vibe, but maybe the person they’re bringing doesn’t. It’s the best of both,” Ruedas said. “You’re very close to a lot of restaurants and things to do, but you also feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere.”

She said the pod resort opened about nine months after the COVID-19 pandemic began, which wouldn’t seem like the most ideal time to start a business dependent on tourists. However, Ruedas said bookings have held steady since that time, and the property owner is now in the midst of building three more deluxe pods and planning for new amenities, like putting in a pool and a miniature golf course.

“We opened December of 2020, and we haven’t really had a lull, to be honest with you,” Ruedas said. “We’re super grateful for that.”

Each pod at the Udoscape Eco-Glamping Resort in Lago Vista have views of the Hill Country, a loft space and a private hot tub. (KXAN photo/Will DuPree)

Ruedas said pods cost anywhere from $320-400 per night depending on the size as well as the time of the year. She said availability can be limited on most weekends because those bookings always fill up the fastest. Reservations can be made online, where people can also check out the different types of packages the resort offers.

Guests also often wonder about the meaning of the name of the resort: Udoscape. Udo is the Igbo word for “peace,” the owner told KXAN. He said he sought to create a peaceful escape in Lago Vista and plans for it to become even more of a fun destination for visitors in the future.

He is also in the process of building another resort in nearby Jonestown that will welcome families and children. Ruedas shared it will have 38 structures, some of them similar to the pods that guests can rent at the Lago Vista property. However, it’s unclear when that property will open to guests.

