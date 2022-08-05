AUSTIN (KXAN) — Modern gaming is dominated by at-home consoles and PCs, with players connected remotely via the internet. However, decades ago, gaming was more of an in-person affair. Instead of having one device with dozens of games, people went to arcades for variety and novelty.

Pinballz 2 locations in Austin, 1 in Buda

~30 minutes from Austin

Cost: Free admission, each game has a price

10-12 a.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday

Pinballz, first opened in 2010, provides this same experience today. According to the company’s website, the business started when the owner’s collection of pinball machines “grew out of hand.” It bills the original Pinballz location at 8940 Research Blvd. as the “largest pinball collection in Texas.”

The business expanded into a second Austin location (Lake Creek) and one in Buda, Pinballz Kingdom. Each of the locations is an arcade at its core, but vary in other offerings. Lake Creek has the widest variety of attractions, and Pinballz Kingdom hosts live events and musical performances.

Here’s a breakdown of the attractions at each location:

Original Pinballz Lake Creek Pinballz Pinballz Kingdom 142 arcade games 314 arcade games 106 arcade games 77 pinball machines 71 pinball machines 19 pinball machines B.Y.O.B. drink policy Two bars Beer garden On-site food truck Restaurant Restaurant

There’s no cost to enter the locations, but each game has its own price. Visitors use a reloadable card to pay for games, food and drinks. The card advances along a loyalty system as it is reloaded.

In addition, arcade game collectors can purchase many of Pinballz’ machines. The company also offers a repair service for arcade games.

