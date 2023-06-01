View of the downtown Austin skyline from the Zilker Botanical Garden (KXAN Photo/Abigail Jones)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re looking for a bit of weeknight fun without having to stay out too late this summer, the Zilker Botanical Garden may have the perfect event for you.

The Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy is hosting “Music in the Garden” on Thursday evenings throughout the summer. Each week, musicians will perform in the shaded Rose Garden from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The lineup is as follows:

Downtown Burgers and Austin Beerworks will be available for attendees to buy food and drinks from each week.

Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to sit on.

Music in the Garden is family-friendly and included with general admission to the garden. Attendees can reserve tickets online for the date of the event you wish to attend and arrive at the time of the show.

All ages are welcome and the garden is dog-friendly. There is free parking on site.