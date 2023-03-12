AUSTIN (KXAN) — Warmer weather has made its way back into Texas, and the spring-like temperatures provide the perfect conditions for wildflowers, like bluebonnets, to grow.

Here’s a map of the best places to take wildflower pictures in Central Texas, according to viewers.

Other spots around Austin to find wildflowers:

Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trail – 1715 Cesar Chavez St.

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center – 4801 La Crosse Ave.

Park Hill – 900 S MoPac Express Way

McKinney Falls State Park – 5808 McKinney Falls Pkwy.

Capital Texas Highway near the 360Bridge

Brushy Creek Lake Park – 3300 Brushy Creek Rd. in Cedar Park

Bluebonnets at Camp Mabry (Courtesy Karen Walcott)

Many viewers also warned about potential issues and hazards to avoid while enjoying the beauty of the bluebonnets and wildflowers.

Helpful tips from viewers: