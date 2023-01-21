AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lunar New Year starts Sunday.

Lunar New Year marks the start of a new lunar calendar, and it is a celebration of the arrival of spring. It is known in Asian communities around the world by different names, the most commonly used being “Chunujie.”

Here are a few celebrations across Central Texas this weekend:

Lunar New Year at Terrazas Branch Library

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Terrazas Branch, 1105 E. César Chávez Street, Austin

The event, hosted by the Austin Public Library, will feature a performance from the Chinese School of Dance. It is free and open to the public.

West China Tea Lunar New Year Festival

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 from 6 p.m. to midnight

Where: West China Tea, 4706 N. I-35, Austin

The West China Tea Lunar New Year Festival will include unlimited tea service, live music, a lion dance, an art show and a gift tea cup. The event is free for children 12 and under. The price is $35 per ticket, according to the Eventbrite website.

Lunar New Year Festival 2023

When: Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: The Paper + Craft Pantry, 1023 Springdale Road, Austin

The second annual Lunar New Year Festival is a community celebration that hosts dozens of vendors. There is a VIP attendee badge, which will allow entry one hour before event time (10 a.m.). There is also a donation attendee option where you can come and go at your leisure. The suggested donation is $5-$15 per person, the Eventbrite website said.

Would you like us to add your event to the list? Send us an email to reportit@kxan.com.