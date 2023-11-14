AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday season is near, and several Central Texas cities have scheduled their annual tree lightings starting this month.

Here’s a list of tree-lighting events in the area:

Nov. 24: Georgetown Square Lighting

The annual lighting of the Georgetown Historic Square will start at 5:30 p.m. The free event will also have carolers.

Nov. 25: Hutto Downtown Tree Lighting

The annual tree lighting will start around 8 p.m. in Downtown Hutto. Activities include crafts for kids, writing letters to Santa, photos with Santa and more.

Nov. 25: Hill Country Galleria tree lighting

The shopping center will hold its annual tree lighting starting at 6 p.m. with music performances before and after the ceremony. There will also be ice-skating, refreshments and holiday market shopping.

Nov. 26: Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting

The ceremony will start at 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at 2100 Barton Springs Road on the south side of the park. This will be the 57th annual lighting ceremony.

Dec. 1: Buda tree lighting

The countdown to the Downtown Buda tree lighting ceremony starts at 6:45 p.m. on the first day of Budafest. The ornament market and carnival will open at 6 p.m. and run through 9 p.m. Budafest activities continue Dec. 2 and 3.

Dec. 1: Cedar Park Holiday Tree Lighting

The city’s heritage oak tree will light up with more than 50,000 lights. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and have a snow hill, Santa photos, music performances, inflatables and more. The free event will end at 9 p.m. It will be held at Heritage Oak Park at 875 Quest Parkway.

Dec. 1: Kyle tree lighting

The City of Kyle’s tree lighting will be Dec. 1 at its Santa’s Arrival 2023 event. Activities include free photos with Santa, a gingerbread competition and holiday vendors. More details about the event’s schedule will be shared online, according to the city.

Dec. 2: Leander tree lighting

The City of Leander will light up its 60-foot tree at 6:30 p.m. at the end of its Old Town Christmas Festival. The tree lighting will be followed by a screening of the movie “Elf.”

Dec. 2: Taylor tree lighting and parade

The city’s Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m., followed by a tree-lighting ceremony at the Heritage Square at 400 N. Main St. The tree lighting will have live music, carols, arts and crafts and a Santa photo opportunity.

Don’t see a tree lighting event on the list? Send us event details at reportit@kxan.com.