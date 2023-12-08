AUSTIN (KXAN) — In need of holiday plans this weekend? Below is a list of events taking place Saturday and Sunday in Austin and Central Texas.

Saturday, Dec. 9:

Lost Pines Christmas

The Bastrop Lost Pines Christmas Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature Christmas caroling, hot cocoa, popcorn, hot dogs, s’mores, window decorating, letters to Santa and so much more.

The 2023 Lost Pines Lighted Christmas Parade will also take place in Downtown Bastrop at 6 p.m. The parade is expected to have floats, firetrucks, unicycles, vintage cars, dancing, Santa and more, according to the city.

“This tradition literally lights up the Bastrop Christmas festivities,” the city said.

YMCA Snow Event

CHASCO Family YMCA’s Christmas Dreams and Snowy Things Celebration in Round Rock begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Santa is expected to arrive between 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

YMCA said the spirit of Christmas and 100,000 pounds of snow will blanket the CHASCO Family YMCA in celebration.

“The staggering amount of snow transforms the CHASCO Family YMCA into a winter wonderland, creating memorable experiences for children and guests of all ages,” YMCA said.

Organizers said there would be various holiday-themed games, interactive booths, food, music and more.

“The snow-filled paradise provides the perfect environment for a special appearance by Santa Claus himself, sharing the spirit of giving and creating lifelong memories for children and families,” YMCA said.

The event is free and open to the public.

Sunday, Dec. 10:

Texas Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to deliver remarks at 4:30 p.m. during the Texas Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at the Texas Capitol off the South Lawn.

Abbott will be joined by Rabbi Yosef Levertov, Rabbi Mendy Levertov, and other local faith leaders as he lights the shamash of the Menorah at the ceremony.

Jewish South Austin Hanukkah Celebration

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Jewish South Austin will hold its Annual Hanukkah Celebration

Rabbi Mendel Hertz said the celebration, which has become a cornerstone in the community, would be held at the South Austin Rec Center.

“In a poignant moment during the event, we will be honoring a Holocaust survivor by inviting them to light the menorah,” Hertz said.