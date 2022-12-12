AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Texas isn’t typically known for having a cold winter season, that doesn’t mean residents can’t get into the spirit this year with some holiday festivities. Here’s a look at places to go ice skating in and around Austin this winter.

Bee Cave on Ice

Through Jan. 2, customers can book 75-minute skate sessions at the Hill Country Galleria’s skating rink. The Hill Country Galleria will also run a Holiday Arts Market every Friday and Saturday in December.

Reservations are recommended for ice skating sessions. Click here to book a timeslot.

Chaparral Ice & Field

Chaparral Ice & Field is a year-round skating facility that offers ice skating, figure skating, ice hocky and curling, among other activities. Public and adult only skating is available almost every day, with daily admission and skate rental charges attached.

More information on the rink’s schedule is available online.

Long Center for the Performing Arts

Residents can go skating at the Long Center through Jan. 1, with the rink open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Skate sessions cost $15, including a skate rental, and run for one hour (except for the final two sessions of the day, which are 45 minutes and 30 minutes, respectively).

Reservations can be made online, with daily space limited.

Ice Rodeo

The Four Seasons Austin is offering an outdoor rink this holiday season, which overlooks Lady Bird Lake and features holiday art installations. Skating sessions run through Jan. 8, with the rink open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Guests can also book private cabins to host groups with holiday food and drinks.

Skate tickets and cabin reservations can be purchased online.

Know of another place that offers opening skating or reserved ice skating sessions? Email us at ReportIt@kxan.com.