Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 23, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits Radio announced the 2023 lineup for its annual Blues on the Green concert.

The two-day event will have live music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 18 and 19 at Zilker Park. It is free to attend, according to organizers. The concert series originally began in the early 1990s as a small gathering at the Arboretum before expanding into the present day, multi-day series.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages from local restaurants and businesses will be available on-site. Those over the age of 21 can purchase alcohol from a bar located at the front of the stage.

Zilker Park is located at 2100 Barton Springs Road in south Austin. Organizers provided additional information on how to get to the event.

Tuesday, July 18

ACL Radio said the first-day performers included Devon Gilfillian with Phillip Phillips and music starting at 7 p.m. with Paul Val.

Wednesday, July 19

The performers for the second day included Wild Child with THEBROSFRESH and music starting at 7 p.m. with Zach Carney.