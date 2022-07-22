A thrill-seeker soars above Lake Travis as they speed down a zipline. (Lake Travis Zipline Adventures)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — There’s no shortage of fun to have at Lake Travis, whether you’re boating, swimming, fishing or just enjoying entertainment on the shore. Two companies provide unique adventures for families seeking something different: Lake Travis Zipline Adventures and Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures.

Lake Travis Zipline Adventures 14529 Pocohontas Trail, Volente

~30 minutes from Austin

$135

Reservations required

Lake Travis Zipline Adventures, the only zipline company in Austin, offers a three-hour tour consisting of five ziplines. Admission costs $135 and covers gear, transportation and all-day access to the company’s lakefront property. A reservation is required and the company has promo codes available.

Participants must weigh between 70 and 250 pounds and be capable of hiking at least one mile. People who have chronic heart conditions, recent surgery or are pregnant cannot use the zipline, per the company’s policies.

Check out this video to see the zipline in action:

Once each month the company offers a “Night Flight” that is exactly what it sounds like: ziplining at night, adorned with a headlamp and glow sticks. Groups can also book events.

Zipline Adventures is located at 14529 Pocohontas Trail in Volente and its season runs from March 1 until November 30.

Across the lake, Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures runs a floating obstacle course:

An aerial photo captures Waterloo Adventure’s floating obstacle on Lake Travis. (Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures)

Need a break, but don’t want to leave the water yet? Floating picnic tables offer the perfect option. (Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures)

Visitors climb an obstacle at Waterloo Adventures. (Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures)

The iceberg is the largest inflatable at Waterloo Adventures; visitors ascend to the peak, then leap off into the lake. (Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures)

There’s plenty of games and activities on the shore, too. (Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures)

Admission to Waterloo Adventures is $63, and the company offers coupon codes. Any visit requires a reservation, which can be made over the phone (512-614-1979) or online.

Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures 14602 1/2 Pocohontas Trail, Leander (Monday to Friday) or 13987 FM 2769, Leander (Saturdays and Sundays)

~30 minutes from Austin

$63

Reservations required

Participants must be at least seven years old, 45 inches tall and know how to swim. Selfie sticks and jewelry are not allowed on the inflatables. The company provides life jackets and participants may not bring their own.

There are activities and food options on the shore as well.

Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures is accessed via boat and guests should park at 14602 1/2 Pocohontas Trail, Leander (Monday to Friday) or 13987 FM 2769, Leander (Saturdays and Sundays).

This story is part of a KXAN series highlighting Central Texas activities — you can see our full list on our “Central Texas Things to Do” page. Do you have an idea of something we should profile? Email us at reportit@kxan.com.