Image of Wave Action Rider, the new 900 winding feet of “not-so-lazy” river at Kalahari Resorts (City of Round Rock photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the first official day of summer, the City of Round Rock said Kalahari Resorts — the city’s waterpark and adventure park — has opened its new outdoor waterpark expansion.

The city previously announced the expansion plans in January.

“You can now enjoy the new Adventure River, Bugs Burrow, Thirsty Turtle attractions and the many outdoor pools and slides,” the city said.

Bugs Burrow is a water-play area with nine slides just for kids. The Wave Action Rider is 900 winding feet of a new “not-so-lazy” river, and the Thirsty Turtle is a new 1,100 square-foot swim-up and walk-up bar for adults only.

Kalahari Resorts said on its website visitors could enjoy “thousands of square feet worth of brand-new rides and attractions” as part of the expansion.