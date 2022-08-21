CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — For those looking for outdoor thrills, daytime brews or a round of mini-golf, southwest Austin and Dripping Springs is home to plenty of breweries, wineries and distilleries, event venues and outdoor trails.

If you’re looking for a weekend day trip and family-friendly adventures, here’s a roundup of things to do in and around southwest Austin and Dripping Springs.

Milton Reimers Ranch Park

Located off Hamilton Road in Dripping Springs, Reimers Ranch features an astronomy observatory, equestrian trail riding, hiking, biking trails, rock climbing and swimming. With more than 2,400 acres on site, the park is open every day from 7 a.m. to civil twilight.

Dreamland

The entertainment space includes two miniature golf courses, a disc golf course, 16 pickleball courts, multiple live music stages, a splashpad and playground. Dreamland also includes an on-site bar and kitchen, and is able to host events such as birthday parties and corporate events.

Jester King Brewery and the booze appeal of Fitzhugh Road

Tucked away along that stretch is Jester King Brewery, a 165-acre ranch which has been a refuge for beer enthusiasts, tourists and local families since 2010. Jeffrey Stuffings, co-founder of Jester King and self-proclaimed “beer geek,” said he wanted to incapsulate the vibrancy of Hill Country agriculture in the business’ farm-to-table-esque model.

And the road caters to that same vision, with its history tracing back to Texas’ cattle trail roots from the 1800s. Now, it’s home to several breweries, wineries and distilleries.

