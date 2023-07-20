AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin non-profit said it will launch its Hot Summer Nights festival on Thursday.

The Red River Cultural District said more than 100 local musicians will take part in the free, three-day music and arts festival at more than a dozen venues across downtown.

According to the district, Hot Summer Nights was originally created in 2017 to provide additional revenue to district members, as well as paid opportunities for musicians and artists in the traditionally slower summer months.

Organizers said the music begins around 7 or 8 p.m. each night.

Here’s a list of locations, according to the Red River Cultural District:

The 13th Floor

Barbarella

Cheer Up Charlies

Chess Club

The Creek and the Cave

Elysium

Empire Control Room & Garage

Flamingo Cantina

Mala Vida

Mohawk

Stubb’s Bar-B-Q

Swan Dive

Valhalla

Vaquero Taquero

In addition to the Thursday to Saturday events, the district said there are Sunday events including: