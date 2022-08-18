Dreamland 2770 US-290, Dripping Springs

~1 hour from Austin

Costs vary by activity

Th. 9 a.m.-10 p.m., F 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Sat. 7 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun. 7 a.m.-10 p.m., closed M-W

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Off U.S. Highway 290 in Dripping Springs lies Dreamland, an 86-acre entertainment haven centered around outdoor recreation, arts, music and family-friendly activities.

Tapping into his own love for all things pickleball, miniature golf and live music, owner Steve Kuhn launched the business in March 2021, said Angela Krupp, Dreamland’s events manager. Dreamland wasn’t his first business venture in the Hill Country oasis: Kuhn had previously opened Richard’s Rainwater, a bottled water supplier, in the Central Texas community.

Richard’s Rainwater’s production facility was originally based at Dreamland’s current property. But as the bottled water business outgrew the site, she said Kuhn still wanted to utilize the space and expand on his own personal passions.

“He was like, ‘OK, what else can we do to bring families together?'” Krupp recounted. “He himself is super passionate about pickleball, and he loves to have fun. … and so from there, it really just kind of expanded into what Dreamland is today.”

And what, exactly, is Dreamland today? Currently, the entertainment space includes two miniature golf courses, a disc golf course, 16 pickleball courts, multiple live music stages, a splashpad and playground. Dreamland also includes an on-site bar and kitchen, and is able to host events such as birthday parties and corporate events.

Dreamland is an 86-acre entertainment venue that includes miniature golf, disc golf, pickleball courts and live music stages.(Courtesy: Dreamland/Matt Lankes)

Down the road, Krupp said Dreamland is eyeing other possible expansion opportunities, including on-site short-term rental opportunities for guests to use during weekend getaways.

“There’s so much to do at Dreamland — why not make it an entire getaway? So I’m looking into having rentals for a weekend or for a night, especially as we’re in sort of the wedding capital of the world, Dripping Springs,” she said. “People are always looking for places to stay. So having something available for them to kind of come in and you know, make a whole experience out of it.”

And while Dreamland has its eyes on the horizon for future business opportunities, Krupp said it hasn’t forgotten its roots. Tapping into its Richard’s Rainwater origins, staff have transformed leftover water tanks left on site into art pieces, courtesy area artists.

“There’s mosaics, there’s all different pieces that just kind of flow together,” Krupp said. “It makes it something unexpected, which is like a really beautiful experience to feel.”

This story is part of a KXAN series highlighting Central Texas activities — you can see our full list on our “Central Texas Things to Do” page. Do you have an idea of something we should profile? Email us at reportit@kxan.com.