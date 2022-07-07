COTA Go-Karts 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd.

$35 and up

M & T 5-10 p.m. | W-Sun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you enter Circuit of the Americas from the Austin-side, you may not immediately see the go-kart track nestled into the complex. Turns out, it’s not just the pros racing at COTA.

“Our carts do go up to 55 mph, so they go pretty fast,” Itzel Lopez, the karting manager at COTA, said as she explained how the track just underwent some changes, which make the straightaway one of the longest in the country. The “swooping s-turns” make the course “super fun and challenging,” she added.

A kart racer comes around the corner at Circuit of the Americas (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

A kart racer speeds by at Circuit of the Americas (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

Karts are lined up for racers at Circuit of the Americas (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

An employee at COTA waves the yellow flag, indicating racers need to slow down until something is cleared off the track (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

A kart racer speeds by at Circuit of the Americas (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

People can rent the course for an event or come out and race in the fun or competitive races, making new friends (or karting enemies — you do you).

“We saw a couple of racers there, so it was very nice,” one of the go-kart racers said about being right next to COTA’s professional track. “I haven’t done a track this big before.”

People can find rules and reservations on the COTA Karting website.