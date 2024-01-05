AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cirque Italia has made its way to Austin, with shows scheduled now until Jan. 15 at Barton Creek Square, located at 2901 South Capital of Texas Highway.

Organizers said Cirque Italia is a water circus, and this year’s performance follows Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” on an epic pirate adventure to discover a buried treasure.

At Cirque Italia, organizers said the audience would be taken on a journey through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights and more.

“You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid. Your jaws will be dropped, and you will be hanging on the edge of your seats with our suspenseful Crossbow act and our dangerous Wheel of Death performances,” organizers said.

The circus said it continued to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online.

Show dates and times are listed below.