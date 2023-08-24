AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 17th annual Bat Fest in downtown Austin begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, according to event organizers.

The venue for the event is the Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge and the Austin American Statesman parking lot.

Regular GA advance admission is $35, and VIP tickets are being sold for $300. GA tickets will also be sold at the gate for $40 cash.

Announced performers include:

Flo Rida

Mike Ryan

That Mexican OT

George Birge

Mike Jones

Tim Dugger

Alien Ant Farm

Lil Flip

Baxley

Parker Ryan

Chris Castaneda

DJ Grip

Organizers said there would be two stages of live music.

The Congress Bridge North Stage, at the north end of the bridge, will operate from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and the Austin American Statesman Stage, found at the parking lot adjacent to the bridge, will operate from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

More information about the event can be found here.