AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 17th annual Bat Fest in downtown Austin begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, according to event organizers.

The venue for the event is the Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge and the Austin American Statesman parking lot.

Regular GA advance admission is $35, and VIP tickets are being sold for $300. GA tickets will also be sold at the gate for $40 cash.

Announced performers include:

  • Flo Rida
  • Mike Ryan
  • That Mexican OT
  • George Birge
  • Mike Jones
  • Tim Dugger
  • Alien Ant Farm
  • Lil Flip
  • Baxley
  • Parker Ryan
  • Chris Castaneda
  • DJ Grip

Organizers said there would be two stages of live music.

The Congress Bridge North Stage, at the north end of the bridge, will operate from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and the Austin American Statesman Stage, found at the parking lot adjacent to the bridge, will operate from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

More information about the event can be found here.