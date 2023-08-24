AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 17th annual Bat Fest in downtown Austin begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, according to event organizers.
The venue for the event is the Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge and the Austin American Statesman parking lot.
Regular GA advance admission is $35, and VIP tickets are being sold for $300. GA tickets will also be sold at the gate for $40 cash.
Announced performers include:
- Flo Rida
- Mike Ryan
- That Mexican OT
- George Birge
- Mike Jones
- Tim Dugger
- Alien Ant Farm
- Lil Flip
- Baxley
- Parker Ryan
- Chris Castaneda
- DJ Grip
Organizers said there would be two stages of live music.
The Congress Bridge North Stage, at the north end of the bridge, will operate from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and the Austin American Statesman Stage, found at the parking lot adjacent to the bridge, will operate from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
More information about the event can be found here.