AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s hot, and you may be looking for a place where you can cool off and take a swim.

But many local swimming spots have dried up this summer, likely due to low rainfall. One popular site, Jacob’s Well in Hays County, closed in June due to a declining water level.

Here are several popular swimming spots in Central Texas.

Barton Creek Greenbelt

The greenbelt, which extends seven miles, has several waterfall and swimming areas along the trail. These include Sculpture Falls, Twin Falls, Gus Fruh swimming area, The Flats falls and Campbell’s Hole.

The greenbelt map shows where each area is plus other recreation areas. There are no reservations needed or fees to enter the greenbelt.

Barton Springs Pool

Located in Zilker Park is Barton Springs Pool. The spring-fed pool keeps at 68-70 degrees on average, according to the city. Pool goers can swim in the pool and lounge poolside in grassy areas.

Daily and season passes are available. Passes can be bought online or at ticket kiosks near the north and south entrances. The pool is open daily, but guarded swim times and swim-at-your-own-risk times vary by day. The pool is located at 2201 William Barton Dr. in Austin.

Blue Hole in Wimberly

The spring-fed Blue Hole Regional Park is open every day through Labor Day. The three-acre swimming area has rope swings for splashing into the water.

Reservations are required and can be booked online. Tickets are $12 for ages 13-59 and $6 for youth, senior, military and resident visitors.

The park also has trails, picnic areas a playscape and other amenities that do not require reservations. Blue Hole is located at 333 Blue Hole Ln. in Wimberley.

Blue Hole in Georgetown

Georgetown’s Blue Hole Park has a lagoon in the south fork of the San Gabriel River, trails, picnic areas and wading areas, according to the city. The river is entered “at your own risk.”

Reservations are not needed, and there is no entrance fee. The park is located at 100 Blue Hole Park, Georgetown.

Deep Eddy Pool

This man-made pool is the oldest swimming pool in Texas, according to the city.

The pool is open daily from 8 a.m. to noon for lap swimming and noon to 8 p.m. for recreation swims. Tickets can be bought online in advance. Swim ticket costs vary. It is located at 401 Deep Eddy Ave., Austin.

Emma Long Metropolitan Park

Visitors can take a swim at a beach area in Emma Long Metropolitan Park in west Austin. The swim-at-your-own-risk area is next to volleyball courts and picnic areas.

Daily fees are $5 per vehicle Monday through Thursday and $10 per vehicle Friday through Sunday and on holidays. The beach area is at 1706 City Park Rd., Austin.

Hamilton Pool Preserve

The 232-acre Hamilton Pool Preserve includes trails, picnic areas and a swimming area. Pool water access is currently limited to a smaller portion due to falling rocks, according to the county.

Reservations are required. Online reservations are $12 per vehicle plus cash-only entrance fees per person at the park. The preserve is located at 24300 Hamilton Road, Dripping Springs.

Hippie Hollow

As the only clothing-optional park in Texas, Hippie Hollow has a shoreline where visitors can swim and sunbathe. The 109-acre park is limited to ages 18 and older. The county website reads “Nudity is acceptable, lewd behavior is not.”

Park costs are $8 per person ages 18 and up, $3 for seniors and free for disabled veterans. The park is located at 700 Comanche Trail, Austin.

Krause Springs

The 115-acre family-owned camping and swimming site has 32 springs on the property. Several springs feed into the site’s man-made pool and natural pool.

Day tickets are $9 for ages 12 and up and $5 for ages 4-11. The springs are located at 424 CR 404, Spicewood.

McKinney Falls State Park

Visitors can swim in Onion Creek in the state park in southeast Austin. Other activities include camping, hiking, biking, bouldering and picnicking. Swimming is at your own risk.

The park encourages day pass reservations. These can be made online. Day fees are $6 per person aged 13 and up. The park is located at 5808 McKinney Falls Pkwy., Austin.

Many public and neighborhood pools are also open for the summer. Some of Austin’s seasonal pools opened in June and July, but some pools openings are still to be determined, according to the city website. Openings are listed online.

This story is part of a KXAN series highlighting Central Texas activities — you can see our full list on our “Central Texas Things to Do” page. Do you have an idea of something we should profile? Email us at reportit@kxan.com.