Thank you! Your answer has been submitted.

Skip to content
KXAN Austin
Austin
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KXAN Live
Local Election
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Coronavirus
Racial Justice & Equality Movement
2021 Remarkable Women
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
LIVE: Austin Fire responds to building fire off I-35 service road northbound
Live
Texas DSHS is no longer allocating vaccine doses to providers — what that means moving forward
Man killed in April crash on US 183 in southeast Austin identified
Woman accused of intentionally setting east Austin duplex fire in August 2020
COVID-19
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Blog: College During COVID-19
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Weather & Traffic
Weather
Forecast
Traffic
Watch KXAN Weather & Traffic
Weather & Traffic Q&As
Allergy
Low Water Crossings
Driving Conditions
Alerts
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Go Green
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Nursing Home Investigations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Racial Profiling: A Failure to Report
Bargaining the Badge
Dead & Undone | A Catalyst Project
Locked in Limbo
Pipeline Exposure
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
Austin FC
High School Football
More Than the Score
Silver Star Nation
Astros
NFL Draft
Cowboys
Video Game News
2021 Olympics
Masters Report
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Buy Local
Kids & Pets
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion & Beauty
Home & Garden
Arts & Entertainment
Retire Ready
Simple Health
Fitness
Nutrition
Mind and Body
Medical
Financial
About KXAN Simple Health
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Go Green
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Thank you! Your answer has been submitted.
A Conversation on Education Equity: Expert Roundtable
Video
A Conversation on Education Equity: Discusión en Español
Video
A Live Chat on Education Equity: Assurance Testing
Video
A Live Chat on Education Equity: Gun Violence Counseling
Video
A Live Chat on Education Equity: Physical Fitness Curriculum
Video
A Live Chat on Education Equity: Charter School Best Practices
Video
A Live Chat on Education Equity: Workplace Learning Centers
Video
A Live Chat on Education Equity: Single Parents & Remote Learning
Video
A Live Chat on Education Equity: Transforming Business Models
Video
A Live Chat on Education Equity: Social Workers & Students
Video
A Live Chat on Education Equity: In-home Child Care
Video
A Conversation on Education Equity: Texas Lawmaker Roundtable
Video
Featured Investigations
‘John and Joseph’s Law’ voted out of Texas Senate committee unanimously
Video
Absent while in class: Austin ISD mom shocked after her child receives 47 absences during in-person learning
Video
More Investigations
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 3,427 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Wednesday
DATA: More than 50 percent of eligible Texans have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
LIVE: Austin Fire responds to building fire off I-35 service road northbound
Live
Texas Senate passes bill allowing permitless carry of firearms
Video
Texas House passes statewide camping ban; how it would affect Austin’s response to Prop. B
Video
How the camping ban won, and what political experts say it means for future Austin elections
Video
Hutto Ford sales manager accused of illegally dealing firearms at car dealership
Video
Don't Miss
Match the Moms: Win $100 by guessing our meteorologists’ moms
Texas Senate passes bill allowing permitless carry of firearms
Video
‘A catastrophe’: More than 200 kids sleeping in CPS offices as need for foster care intensifies
Video
Absent while in class: Austin ISD mom shocked after her child receives 47 absences during in-person learning
Video
Round Rock Express play first game in over 600 days in Thursday’s season opener
Video