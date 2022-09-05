CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — As the western portion of the United States experiences its driest period of weather in human history, this massive drought is impacting health, agriculture and other ways of life. KXAN and its partners at political news outlet The Hill have released DRIED UP, a series analyzing the impacts and solutions states are embracing while navigating extreme weather.

Here in Texas, officials, businesses and residents alike are navigating the impacts of climate change on long-term water supply, as well as ways to best navigate and plan for future water needs.

Together, KXAN, The Hill and Nexstar sister stations have produced dozens of reports analyzing how individual Texas communities are impacted by, and preparing for, long-term water needs amid extreme weather.

KXAN will air its DRIED UP special Monday at 4 p.m. Watch the livestream of our newscast here.