CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — As the western portion of the United States experiences its driest period of weather in human history, this massive drought is impacting health, agriculture and other ways of life. KXAN and its partners at political news outlet The Hill have released DRIED UP, a series analyzing the impacts and solutions states are embracing while navigating extreme weather.
Here in Texas, officials, businesses and residents alike are navigating the impacts of climate change on long-term water supply, as well as ways to best navigate and plan for future water needs.
Together, KXAN, The Hill and Nexstar sister stations have produced dozens of reports analyzing how individual Texas communities are impacted by, and preparing for, long-term water needs amid extreme weather.
- One of Texas’ ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought — Eric Henrikson, KXAN
- Texas Hill Country water crisis may be approaching ‘tipping point,’ experts warn — Eric Henrikson, KXAN
- ‘Conservation-scale’ Hill Country development previews water plans amid backlash — Eric Henrikson, KXAN
- Drought contingency plan limits water use for farmland from Central to Coastal Texas — Mercedez Hernandez, KXAN
- Landscape businesses take intense hit during heat, drought — Sarah Al-Shaikh, KXAN
- Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations — Arezow Doost, KXAN
- Which counties have, haven’t asked LCRA for early renewal of water management plan — Sarah Al-Shaikh, KXAN
- Thrall ISD superintendent discusses new school year, ongoing drought challenges — Candy Rodriguez, KXAN
- What are the current watering restrictions in your city? — Christopher Adams, KXAN
- Texas water Development Board weighing how to spend portion of nearly $3 billion in federal funding — Maggie Glynn, KXAN
- Summer heat, drought impact Austin business offering sweet relief — Will DuPree, KXAN
- Lakes Mead and Powell at epicenter of biggest western drought in history — Zack Budryk, The Hill
- Zapata County getting $2M to dredge Rio Grande as drought drags on — Sandra Sanchez, Border Report
- How Austin tapped into climate scientists to plan for drought — Grace Reader, KXAN
- Texas ranchers settle cattle early due to area drought conditions — Roushell Hamilton, Jr., KAMR
- Texas cattle industry faces existential crisis from historic drought — Saul Elbein, The Hill
- Central Texas must adapt as business expansion, water demand grows — Mia Abbe, KXAN
- Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA — Jala Washington, Nexstar
- Millions of gallons of drinking water used to irrigate new Driftwood golf course — Tahera Rahman, KXAN
- Blue Hole Primary saving hundreds of thousands of gallons with water reuse system — Nabil Remadna, KXAN
- Austin Water installing smart meters, customers wanting to opt out will have to pay extra — Candy Rodriguez, KXAN
- More Central Texas homeowners turn to rainwater harvesting — Sarah Al-Shaikh, KXAN
- Texas cities in fear of running out of water — Saul Elbein, The Hill
