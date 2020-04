First Warning Weather University: David Yeomans explains how lightning works Video

First Warning Weather University: David Yeomans shares first lesson with students now at home Video

FWWU: Why is the sky blue? Video

FWWU: Why does sound travel further in the cold Video

What is a wind chill? Video

What are the ideal weather conditions for running? Video

Why do pipes burst when they freeze? Video

FWWU: What is a Cold Front? Video

How does lightning form? Video

Why does Central Texas flood so much? Video

Why Roads are Slippery After It Rains Video

Why does wind blow? Video

What is a Heat Index? Video

What is a Chance of Rain? Video

How Hail Forms. Video