How is local law enforcement helping Austin-area churches stay safe?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following Sunday’s deadly shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says churches across the country should embrace the idea of arming congregants.

“We can’t prevent every incident, we can’t prevent mental illness from occurring and we can’t prevent every crazy person from pulling a gun. But, we can be prepared like this church was,” Paxton said, referencing the two armed congregants who fired back at the shooter.

The Texas Pastor Council echoed that sentiment, stressing the importance of safety plans.

“Lt. Governor Patrick was spot on that even a one minute response by law enforcement is too late to stop an attack as quickly as did the six second response of the West Freeway church safety team. Every church must have a plan, must have trained and designated staff and volunteer personnel and also must understand that we can no longer just let the culture around us decay into chaos,” Reverend Dave Welch said on behalf of the Texas Pastor Council.

In the Austin area, many churches hire local law enforcement to help keep their congregations safe. Austin Police, along with Travis and Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies contract with churches to have officers and deputies present in services.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says under these agreements, peace officers are in uniform and work exactly as they would on the job. Dispatchers also know their locations. The only difference, TCSO says is the church pays them a rate to be there, in what would usually be their off-time.

APD also offers active shooter training for places of worship, where the congregation is taught how to best react and protect itself, should someone open fire.

“It’s smart to have a security detail, but most important, if they don’t have security detail, but they do allow carry in church, then there is at least some good guys with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun,”said State Senator Donna Campbell.

Senator Campbell authored a bill passed this year that changed the way Texas law is worded, making it clear that people can carry concealed weapons in places of worship unless that place of worship posts a sign banning weapons.

Campbell says in Sunday’s shooting, she feels the new law worked as it was intended.

“Evil tries to invade the righteous. But, in the end, righteousness will prevail — but we do need a plan, and the plan is one for protection.”