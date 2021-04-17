Williamson County likely to close mass vaccine sites by Memorial Day

Williamson County used a drive-thru approach Jan. 20 to start administering vaccines at the Kelly Reeves Sports Complex (KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As vaccine registration numbers dwindle, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell is predicting the end of mass vaccination sites by Memorial Day in the county.

“The natural occurrence is to wind down the mass vaccination sites,” Gravell said.

In Williamson County, over 340,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. According to the county data, that is about 50% of the population ages 16 and up. 80% of the population ages 65 and up have received at least one dose with 59% of that population being full vaccinated.

“The truth is this week alone we received 30,000 new vaccine doses, but on our registrations we’ve only received 5,500,” said Judge Gravell.

In Williamson County, there are three vaccine hub sites operated by Curative Inc. and Family Hospital Systems.

“I hope that Judge Bill Gravell is correct. I truly do,” Jen Stratton with Family Hospital Systems said.

Family Hospital Systems operates the vaccination site at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex. Stratton says vaccine numbers are trending toward Gravell’s prediction so much so that FHS has cut back on operations.

“We’re no longer going to be offering first doses at the Kelly Reeves Complex, but we will at our facilities,” said Jen Stratton.

Putting an end to the mass vaccinations sites also opens the grounds back up for sporting events.

“We want to get back to baseball and that’s what we get to do,” Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said.

Opening Day at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock is set for early May.

As of Friday afternoon, 300 people were on the Williamson County waitlist for phase 1A and 1B. 13,000 were on the list for all other categories, but Judge Gravell says only 5% of that category is actually showing up to get vaccinated once invitations are sent out.