Who all can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas on Monday?

A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose is prepared at the Austin Public Safety Wellness Center where Austin firefighters, police, and EMS employees are being vaccinated. December 28, 2020. Photo Courtesy Austin Fire Department.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services expanded the vaccine allocation to a new group of people Monday.

Phase 1C gives people who are at least 50 years old the green light to get vaccinated. DSHS officials said they decided to open the vaccine allocation to this group because it makes up 20% of all COVID-19 deaths.

However, some Central Texas vaccine hubs and providers have yet to vaccinate all of those who fall under Phase 1A and 1B, and many of those report having a waitlist for those categories.

Hubs and providers such as Austin Public Health and Williamson County have announced they will prioritize people who are currently waiting before moving forward to the next phase.

On Dec. 14, Texas received its first shipment of vaccine doses, and at that time, DSHS opened the vaccine distribution to those who fell under Phase 1A. The first phase was divided into two tiers with the first tier focusing on frontline workers specifically those working in a hospital setting with COVID-19 patients, long-term care staff working with vulnerable populations, emergency medical services providers, home health care workers including those who work in hospice care and those living in a long-term care facility.

The second tier of Phase 1A included outpatient care staff who work with COVID-19 patients, clinical staff working in diagnostic, labs, and rehabilitation facilities as well as non-911 transport for routine care works and health care workers in corrections and detention facilities.

It also took into consideration those working in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics, pharmacy staff, staff directly involved in the administration of COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, and those who provide mortuary or death services such as funeral home workers and medical examiners.

Lastly, the second tier of Phase 1A also included school nurses and teachers.

Just a month after that, DSHS expanded its vaccine allocation to Phase 1B. The phase included anyone who is 65 years of age or older as well as people who are 16 years or older living with a chronic medical condition that would put them at higher risk for severe complications and hospitalization. This includes anyone with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, organ transplantation, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

This week, week 14 of vaccine distribution in Texas, the state is expecting more than 800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses but despite that high number and the state’s move to expand the vaccine eligibility to Phase 1C, Austin Public Health is only expecting around 12,000 vaccines and will for now focus on tackling its approximately 200,000 Phase 1A and Phase 1B waitlist.

APH officials hope to open up have vaccines available for those who fall under Phase 1C as early as next week. Everyone who falls under Phase 1C is encouraged to register and sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.