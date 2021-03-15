Which providers will get COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas and Central Texas are getting far fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week compared to last week, but it’s still more than the weekly averages for any week prior to the start of March.

Overall, Central Texas got 66,950 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of March 15. That’s down from 91,190 doses last week. The biggest reason is no Johnson & Johnson doses were delivered this week at all. Last week, 19,800 Johnson & Johnson doses were delivered in our 15 Central Texas counties. But the number of Pfizer and Moderna doses delivered this week also fell slightly.

Starting Monday, people 50 and older are now eligible to get the vaccine as Texas expands eligibility to include those in Phase 1C.

But due to the smaller allotment of vaccine doses this week, many providers are still prioritizing people on waitlists from the 1A and 1B categories, as well as school teachers, school staff and child care providers.

Providers getting vaccine doses the week of March 15

Travis County

Provider City Type Doses Austin Public Health Austin Moderna 12,000 UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School) Austin Pfizer 11,700 CommUnityCare South Austin Austin Moderna 500 Cornerstone Specialty Hospital Austin Moderna 100 Lone Star Circle of Care at Collinfield Austin Moderna 100 Lone Star Circle of Care at El Buen Samaritano Austin Moderna 100 Seton Medical Center Austin Austin Pfizer 11,700

Williamson County

Provider City Type Doses Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park Cedar Park Moderna 6,000 Lake Aire Medical Center Senior Health Wellness Georgetown Moderna 100 Lone Star Circle of Care at CISD-Richarte Georgetown Moderna 200 Curative Medical Associates PA Round Rock Pfizer 11,700 LSCC Texas A&M Univ. Health Science Center Family Health Round Rock Moderna 100 Round Rock Cancer Center Round Rock Moderna 500 Seton Circle of Care Senior Health Round Rock Moderna 100

Hays County

Provider City Type Doses Hays County Health Department San Marcos Pfizer 4,680 Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice Kyle Moderna 100 San Marcos High San Marcos Moderna 500

Other Central Texas counties