Which providers will get COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

First Medical Response of Texas distributing vaccines for Lake Travis ISD employees January 19, 2019. (KXAN Image).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas and Central Texas are getting far fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week compared to last week, but it’s still more than the weekly averages for any week prior to the start of March.

Overall, Central Texas got 66,950 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of March 15. That’s down from 91,190 doses last week. The biggest reason is no Johnson & Johnson doses were delivered this week at all. Last week, 19,800 Johnson & Johnson doses were delivered in our 15 Central Texas counties. But the number of Pfizer and Moderna doses delivered this week also fell slightly.

Starting Monday, people 50 and older are now eligible to get the vaccine as Texas expands eligibility to include those in Phase 1C.

But due to the smaller allotment of vaccine doses this week, many providers are still prioritizing people on waitlists from the 1A and 1B categories, as well as school teachers, school staff and child care providers.

Providers getting vaccine doses the week of March 15

Travis County

ProviderCityTypeDoses
Austin Public HealthAustinModerna12,000
UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)AustinPfizer11,700
CommUnityCare South AustinAustinModerna500
Cornerstone Specialty HospitalAustinModerna100
Lone Star Circle of Care at CollinfieldAustinModerna100
Lone Star Circle of Care at El Buen SamaritanoAustinModerna100
Seton Medical Center AustinAustinPfizer11,700

Williamson County

ProviderCityTypeDoses
Family Emergency Rooms Cedar ParkCedar ParkModerna6,000
Lake Aire Medical Center Senior Health WellnessGeorgetownModerna100
Lone Star Circle of Care at CISD-RicharteGeorgetownModerna200
Curative Medical Associates PARound RockPfizer11,700
LSCC Texas A&M Univ. Health Science Center Family HealthRound RockModerna100
Round Rock Cancer CenterRound RockModerna500
Seton Circle of Care Senior HealthRound RockModerna100

Hays County

ProviderCityTypeDoses
Hays County Health DepartmentSan MarcosPfizer4,680
Texas Dept. of Criminal JusticeKyleModerna100
San Marcos HighSan MarcosModerna500

Other Central Texas counties

ProviderCountyTypeDoses
A+ Life Style Medical GroupBastropModerna2,000
Blanco Pharmacy & WellnessBlancoModerna100
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Marble FallsBurnetPfizer1,170
Seton highland Lakes Burnet ClinicBurnetModerna500
Lone Star Community of Care Family Care Center Marble FallsBurnetModerna100
H-E-B Pharmacy 445CaldwellModerna100
Walgreens Pharmacy 11131CaldwellModerna100
DismukesRxCaldwellModerna100
Tejas Healthcare ClinicFayetteModerna200
Hill Country Memorial HospitalGillespieModerna1,200
AdventHealth Family Medicine Rural Health ClinicsLampasasModerna100
Lampasas Drug CompanyLampasasModerna100
Brookshires Pharmacy 37LeeModerna100
Giddings State SchoolLeeModerna100
Pieratt’s PharmacyLeeModerna100
HSB Pharmacy IncLlanoModerna100
Corner DrugLlanoModerna100
Hill Country Direct CareLlanoModerna100
Frontera Healthcare Network Mason ClinicMasonModerna100
Milam County Health DepartmentMilamModerna100
Healthpoint RockdaleMilamModerna100
Texas Department of Criminal JusticeSan SabaModerna100

