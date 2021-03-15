Which providers will get COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas and Central Texas are getting far fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week compared to last week, but it’s still more than the weekly averages for any week prior to the start of March.
Overall, Central Texas got 66,950 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of March 15. That’s down from 91,190 doses last week. The biggest reason is no Johnson & Johnson doses were delivered this week at all. Last week, 19,800 Johnson & Johnson doses were delivered in our 15 Central Texas counties. But the number of Pfizer and Moderna doses delivered this week also fell slightly.
Starting Monday, people 50 and older are now eligible to get the vaccine as Texas expands eligibility to include those in Phase 1C.
But due to the smaller allotment of vaccine doses this week, many providers are still prioritizing people on waitlists from the 1A and 1B categories, as well as school teachers, school staff and child care providers.
Providers getting vaccine doses the week of March 15
Travis County
|Provider
|City
|Type
|Doses
|Austin Public Health
|Austin
|Moderna
|12,000
|UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)
|Austin
|Pfizer
|11,700
|CommUnityCare South Austin
|Austin
|Moderna
|500
|Cornerstone Specialty Hospital
|Austin
|Moderna
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care at Collinfield
|Austin
|Moderna
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care at El Buen Samaritano
|Austin
|Moderna
|100
|Seton Medical Center Austin
|Austin
|Pfizer
|11,700
Williamson County
|Provider
|City
|Type
|Doses
|Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park
|Cedar Park
|Moderna
|6,000
|Lake Aire Medical Center Senior Health Wellness
|Georgetown
|Moderna
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care at CISD-Richarte
|Georgetown
|Moderna
|200
|Curative Medical Associates PA
|Round Rock
|Pfizer
|11,700
|LSCC Texas A&M Univ. Health Science Center Family Health
|Round Rock
|Moderna
|100
|Round Rock Cancer Center
|Round Rock
|Moderna
|500
|Seton Circle of Care Senior Health
|Round Rock
|Moderna
|100
Hays County
|Provider
|City
|Type
|Doses
|Hays County Health Department
|San Marcos
|Pfizer
|4,680
|Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice
|Kyle
|Moderna
|100
|San Marcos High
|San Marcos
|Moderna
|500
Other Central Texas counties
|Provider
|County
|Type
|Doses
|A+ Life Style Medical Group
|Bastrop
|Moderna
|2,000
|Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness
|Blanco
|Moderna
|100
|Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Marble Falls
|Burnet
|Pfizer
|1,170
|Seton highland Lakes Burnet Clinic
|Burnet
|Moderna
|500
|Lone Star Community of Care Family Care Center Marble Falls
|Burnet
|Moderna
|100
|H-E-B Pharmacy 445
|Caldwell
|Moderna
|100
|Walgreens Pharmacy 11131
|Caldwell
|Moderna
|100
|DismukesRx
|Caldwell
|Moderna
|100
|Tejas Healthcare Clinic
|Fayette
|Moderna
|200
|Hill Country Memorial Hospital
|Gillespie
|Moderna
|1,200
|AdventHealth Family Medicine Rural Health Clinics
|Lampasas
|Moderna
|100
|Lampasas Drug Company
|Lampasas
|Moderna
|100
|Brookshires Pharmacy 37
|Lee
|Moderna
|100
|Giddings State School
|Lee
|Moderna
|100
|Pieratt’s Pharmacy
|Lee
|Moderna
|100
|HSB Pharmacy Inc
|Llano
|Moderna
|100
|Corner Drug
|Llano
|Moderna
|100
|Hill Country Direct Care
|Llano
|Moderna
|100
|Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic
|Mason
|Moderna
|100
|Milam County Health Department
|Milam
|Moderna
|100
|Healthpoint Rockdale
|Milam
|Moderna
|100
|Texas Department of Criminal Justice
|San Saba
|Moderna
|100